Madison WI - Heidi Anne Hilliard, age 52, passed away on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023 in her home. Born on March 3rd, 1971, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the daughter of Arthur Wayne Owens and Joan Elizabeth Gordon. Heidi graduated from All Saints Episcopal School in Vicksburg, MS in 1989 where she was heavily involved in sports and spent most of her time engaging in soccer, swim, and track, which she was most passionate about. Heidi went to the University of Wisconsin where she studied Biological Aspects of Conservation. During this time, she spent a summer working for the National Parks Service in Glacier National Park where she indulged in her love of nature and preservation of the environment. Heidi was heartfelt, with an impassioned view of humanity and lived everyday with her goal to improve the lives of those around her. She will be remembered by her brightness, laughter, and innate ability to light up any room.
Heidi is survived by her daughter Lola Hilliard; beloved pet, Venus; niece and nephew Andrea Hilliard; Franklin Hilliard; sister-in-law Hanneke Tanzer-Hilliard; sisters Kim Owens of Madison,WI and Allison Owens; brother Matthew Owens; nephews Elliot Murphy; Oliver Murphy and niece Grace Murphy of Louisiana.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Franklin Hilliard, brother-in-law Donald Hilliard and sister Stephanie Owens.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Parks Service.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave
608-249-8257
