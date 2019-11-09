Madison-Heather Elise Thomas (nee: Hohler), 68, of Madison passed away on Tuesday, November 4, 2019 at the home with her devoted husband by her side. She was born July 27, 1951 in Dodgeville to the late Eugene and Joanne Hohler. Heather married Eddie Thomas on January 15, 1992 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Heather worked for the state for 33 years, and was a Dispute Resolutions Section Chief for the State of Wisconsin.

Heather is survived by her husband, Eddie; children, adopted daughters Monica (married to Mike Cook), and Alisa (Paul) Rew, sisters Melodie (Paul)Ash, Caprice (Lee) Vanderkolk, brother Tristan (Lanora) Hohler ; many grandchildren, nephews and nieces, and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and adopted daughter, Jonell Annalisa Traore.

Heather will be deeply missed by the love of her life and soul mate, Eddie.

Per Heather's request, private services will be held.