Heather Anne Field Sweet, age 48, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, left this world on September 12, 2019, following what was a brief but valiant battle with pancreatic cancer, despite the efforts of all the levels of UW Health and Hospital Oncology Staff.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 27, 2109 at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church at 1:30 p.m. with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. The doors will open to the public at 1:00 p.m. with immediate seating for Mass. There will be no visitation prior to Mass.

A "Celebration of Life" Memorial Gathering/Adult Reception for Heather will follow at the Kalahari Convention Center beginning at 3:30 p.m.

With God's Blessing, Heather entered this world on December 24, 1970. Born in Baraboo, WI, she is the daughter of Tim and Pam Field. She was a life-long resident of Wisconsin Dells. Heather graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School, attended UW Baraboo and graduated cum laude from UW Stout, majoring in Hospitality and Tourism. She returned to Wisconsin Dells and worked in both industries, as well as "moonlighting" as a waitress in the family owned and operated Field's Supper Club and Field's at the Wilderness.

On November 29, 1997, she married the "Love of Her Life" Sam Sweet. In 2006, she commenced a 13 years long relationship with the North Carolina based Tanger Corporation, serving first as General Manager of Tanger Outlets in Wisconsin Dells, then as North American Marketing Director, mentoring, guiding and inspiring managers of 15 "centers" at any given time throughout the United States and Canada. Her diligence, enthusiasm and dedication earned her several awards across the years.

Heather will be dearly missed by ALL whose lives she touched and graced.

Heather is survived by her husband, Sam; parents, Tim and Pam; brother, Sean and his son, Tygh all of Wisconsin Dells; parents-in-law, Dennis and Donna Sweet of Sparta, WI as well as numerous family members, aunts, uncles, cousins and more friends than can be imagined. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bob and Lois Field; maternal grandparents, Robbie and Dolores Robertson and her cherished "pompoo", Chanel.

The family strongly urges in lieu of flowers, donations be made to "The Heather Field Sweet Memorial Foundation" LLC, at the Bank of Mauston, 403 County Road A, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965.