Heather A. Wilhelm

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Heather Angela Petrie Wilhelm, aged forty-eight of Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. Heather peacefully passed at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wisconsin with her family and close friends by her side.

Heather is survived by her husband Chad and her sons, Benjamin and Jacob. She is also survived by her mother, Barbara Blackburn, brothers, Barry Petrie and Paul Petrie (Karen Mantha), niece Sara Petrie, and nephew, Dan Petrie all of Canada. Heather is predeceased by her father Larry Petrie and brother Terry Petrie.

Heather graduated high school in Guelph, Ontario, Canada and received her undergraduate degree from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. After graduating college, Heather travelled throughout Asia and taught English in South Korea for a year and a half.

Heather was the owner of Willie's Market in Prairie du Sac and supplied local coffee shops with Biscotti.

Heather's spiritual journey began 5 years ago with a terminal cancer diagnosis. When Western medicine had little to offer her, Heather researched and fought the disease with everything she could find. She found her calling in healing herself and others in the spiritual realm. With the help of an amazing spiritual mentor, Heather went on to touch so many lives in the few years she had left. Heather will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at Marion Park in Prairie du Sac from 3pm-6pm. A Time of Reflection will be held at 4pm.