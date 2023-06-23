Hazel L. (Aavang) Hermann

MOUNT HOREB - Hazel L. (Aavang) Hermann, age 91 of Mount Horeb, died on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Oak Creek, Wis.  She was born on July 13, 1931, on a farm south of Barneveld, Wis., the daughter of Oscar and Lena Aavang.  Hazel married Vance “Bud” Hermann on April 14, 1954, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.  They were married 52 years before Bud’s death in 2006.  

Hazel graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1949, then went on to graduate from Milwaukee State Teachers College, now UW-Milwaukee, in 1953 in Music Education.  She taught music in the Dodgeville schools for two years, after which she taught part-time in the rural schools around Verona, Mount Horeb and Belleville.