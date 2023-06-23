MOUNT HOREB - Hazel L. (Aavang) Hermann, age 91 of Mount Horeb, died on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Oak Creek, Wis. She was born on July 13, 1931, on a farm south of Barneveld, Wis., the daughter of Oscar and Lena Aavang. Hazel married Vance “Bud” Hermann on April 14, 1954, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They were married 52 years before Bud’s death in 2006.
Hazel graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1949, then went on to graduate from Milwaukee State Teachers College, now UW-Milwaukee, in 1953 in Music Education. She taught music in the Dodgeville schools for two years, after which she taught part-time in the rural schools around Verona, Mount Horeb and Belleville.
Hazel enjoyed life. She was a very good bowler, an excellent piano player, an average golfer, a super baker of chocolate chip cookies, and a not-so-good swimmer. Her smile was infectious and made others feel very welcome. She loved to travel. After their retirement in 1985, Hazel and Bud enjoyed traveling in their small camper and spending winters in Gulf Shores, Ala., Lake Havasu, Ariz., and Pasadena, Calif. She also enjoyed a lot of travel experiences with her friend Helen, and did a couple of “three generations of women” trips with her daughter and granddaughter.
After Bud’s death, Hazel enjoyed doing volunteer work at her church and was also a member of Monica Circle, volunteering at the Welcome Center at Mount Horeb, working the village elections, and spending time with her family and friends. Hazel loved the saying “Live, Laugh, Love.” She lived a very full life, had a lot of laughter in her life, and she loved her family, relatives, and friends.
Hazel is survived by her daughter, Terri (Wayne) Meyer of Oak Creek, Wis.; her son, Jeffrey Hermann of Pasadena, Calif.; three grandchildren, Bryan (Jessica) Meyer, Lauren Meyer and Parker Hermann; and two great-grandchildren, Roman and Everly Meyer. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Saundra Roth, LaVonne Nesheim and Grace Aavang; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and some dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vance Hermann; brothers, Orville, Laverne and Clifford; sisters, Dorothy (Thomas) Olson of Madison and Gertrude (Raymond) Welsch of Pennsylvania.
Special thanks go to The Waters of Oak Creek where she lived for the past four years and to Gentiva Hospice for their care and compassion the last two months.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at MOUNT HOREB EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with the Rev. John Twiton presiding. A luncheon will be held after the service in Fellowship Hall of the church. Inurnment will take place at the Mount Horeb Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or an organization or a cause that is special to your heart in Hazel’s name would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.