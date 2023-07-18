Hazel "Hiya" L. Trager

Hazel (Hiya) Arnemann Trager ended life’s journey July 17, 2023.
She was born in Two Rivers WI on January 12, 1932, the youngest of three sisters. After graduating from Washington High School in Two Rivers, she attended Milwaukee County Nursing School. She worked as a nurse in Hawaii and Madison before she met John Trager on a blind date. They married in November 1958. She raised three children, while being actively involved in her church and community.
Her faith and generosity led her to serve in many capacities, including Sunday school teacher, children’s choir director, fundraiser, school board member and always a caregiver and child advocate. She loved to sing, perform, travel and spend time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, John and their three children and spouses, seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren: Ellen (Jeff) Segar, Brookfield WI, Ken (Julie) Trager and Piri (Ron) Kerr, all of Mazomanie WI;
Emily (Chris) Peterson, David (Elizabeth) Segar, Camila Segar (Alex Rendon), Andy (Anna) Kerr, Sarah (Dan) Arndt, Matthew and Mitchell Trager. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Julie, two sisters, Phyllis Pire and Joyce Turner, as well as many other family members.
Hiya’s last years were spent in Pine Villa Memory Care in Prairie du Sac and in the care of Agrace Hospice. The family wishes to thank both for the exceptional care they provided.
Services will be held at St Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Middleton WI, where she was a longtime member. The celebration of her eternal life with Jesus will be at 11:00 a.m. with visitation preceding at 9:30 a.m. on Friday July 21, 2023. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mazomanie Public Library, Village of Mazomanie (swimming pool) or St Andrew Music fund.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.