Hazel "Hiya" L. Trager

Hazel (Hiya) Arnemann Trager ended life’s journey July 17, 2023.

She was born in Two Rivers WI on January 12, 1932, the youngest of three sisters.  After graduating from Washington High School in Two Rivers, she attended Milwaukee County Nursing School.  She worked as a nurse in Hawaii and Madison before she met John Trager on a blind date. They married in November 1958.   She raised three children, while being actively involved in her church and community.