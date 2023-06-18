Harvey L. Gathright

Harvey Leroy Gathright was born June 25, 1929, in rural Richland County, Wisconsin, the son of Delazon and Nellie (Johnston) Gathright.

Harvey can best be summarized by the roles he played in his 93 years of life. He was also a man who weathered the ups and downs of life, with the simple phrase, “Just take it as it comes.”