Harvey L. Gathright

Harvey Leroy Gathright was born June 25, 1929, in rural Richland County, Wisconsin, the son of Delazon and Nellie (Johnston) Gathright.
Harvey can best be summarized by the roles he played in his 93 years of life. He was also a man who weathered the ups and downs of life, with the simple phrase, “Just take it as it comes.”
He was a husband, marrying Ruth (Bailie) on August 14, 1964. They spent 49 years together. They married and had children later in life (in their 30s and 40s) when that was considered “old” in the 1960s and 70s. They may have taken longer than other couples to find each other, but they lived life on their own terms.
He was a son. His mother, Nellie, was very ill with polio, bound to a wheelchair. Harvey spent many years caring for his mother and father, living with them on the farm near Boaz. He was the youngest of 5 children and took it upon himself to care for his parents.
He was a farmer. Harvey and Ruth had a beautiful farm near Boaz and tackled the ups and downs of farming, milking cows, struggling with milk prices and the weather. Harvey and Ruth instilled the value of hard work and appreciation of the simple farm life in their children. Summers were filled with playing in the creek and making hay while winters were spent sledding on the steep hay fields and thawing water pipes.
He was a neighbor and friend. He was always willing to help a fellow farmer or friend. He helped many neighbors with threshing hay, chopping corn, fixing machinery, and dealing with stubborn cows. Harvey was also very generous with his land. The number of hunters who walked the steep hills of his farm during deer and turkey season is too many to count. Deer season at Harvey’s farm was truly “deer camp” The number of generations hunting on the farm is now at four. Harvey’s nephew Joe Gaudreau and his family have hunted on the farm for over 60 years.
He was a father. He was always proud of his three children and supported them through all their triumphs and struggles. He was especially proud that all his children graduated college, as Harvey never graduated high school. After Ruth passed, his children made sure he wasn’t alone, calling him every day and being with him every weekend, as he dealt with being a widower. His children and family will miss him very much.
Harvey is survived by two sons, Wayne and Phillip Gathright of Madison, daughter Sharon Blohowiak and grandsons Simon and Henry of rural Monticello, and other relatives and friends.
Harvey was preceded in death by his wife Ruth (Bailie), parents Delazon and Nellie (Johnston); sisters, Dorothy M. Hewuse, Marguerite L. Mead, Sarah M. (Sadie) Mead; brother Edward, son-in-law Alex Blohowiak and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Pratt Memorial Chapel on Sunday, June 18, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
