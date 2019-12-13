DeForest/Racine - Harvey C. Kinderman, age 87, took his last flight on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

He was born on January 20, 1932 in Eau Claire, WI to Clarence O. and Grace (Gust) Kinderman. He grew up in Fall Creek. Harvey married the love of his life, Kay Coleman. For twenty years he was a funeral director, followed by 25 years as a corporate pilot. His most important job however was being a husband and a dad.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Kay; his children, Tim (Nadine), Glenn (Chris), Michael (Holly Phillips) Wilbourn, Geoff (Carmen) Wilbourn, Scott, Katherine and Raymond (Shadia) Gerges; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Carolyn); sister-in-law, Evelyn Kinderman and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Duane.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at CHRISTIAN FAITH MORAVIAN CHURCH, 805 E. Holum Street, DeForest with Rev. Jason Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christian Faith Moravian Church.

Special thanks to Pastor Jason, Carol and Doug Fast, and the staff at Agrace HospiceCare, especially, Becky, Sara, Heather and Stephanie for their wonderful care.

