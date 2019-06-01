Harry L. Bohms, age 74, of Belleville passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home.

He was born on March 15, 1945 on the U.S. Air Force Base at Palm Beach, FL to Herbert Freeman, Jr. and Geraldine Grenzow. Harry graduated from Madison West High School and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In September of 1966 he entered into service in the United States Army where he served as a Teletype Interceptor with the Army Security Agency until his discharge in December of 1970.

Harry worked at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. His work as a CNA displayed his kind, compassionate, and caring nature for others. He loved his family and cherished his daughters and grandchildren. From his daughter he adopted his fur baby Lulu.

Harry is survived by his daughters Amy (Joe Decker, Sr.) Bohms, Caitlin (Chris Kopet) Bohms, grandchildren Winnie Mae, Joe, Jr., and Ezekiel Walter. He is further survived by his brother Gene Bohms, nieces Tracy Anne Bohms and Jessica Janet (Samuel) Partington, nephew Daniel Bohms, and a sister Peggy Skogens.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandmother Mae, sister Cherrie Huseby, and a brother Ralph Freeman.

A celebration of Harry's life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 407 Sugar River Parkway, Albany, WI. Full military honors will be accorded at 1:00 p.m. to start the celebration of life.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

