Harry Jean Woll

Madison, Wisconsin / Concord, Massachusetts--Harry J. Woll, age 97, passed peacefully with family at his side on Wednesday, July 25, 2017, at Agrace Hospice in Madison.

He was born on August 25, 1920 to Henry and Clara Woll in Farmington, Minnesota. Harry's father was a school superintendent and the family moved several times however Harry always considered Ashley, North Dakota as his hometown and graduated from high school there at age 16.



Harry received his BS in Electrical Engineering at North Dakota State University and his MS at the Illinois Institute of Technology. After graduation he began his career in defense electronics for RCA. As the war broke out, he worked researching early radar and mine detection systems which ultimately became very important parts of the Allied war effort.

Through RCA, he met the love of his life, Mary Virginia (Ginny) Cowan, who had completed an engineering program at the University of Missouri and was working at the same RCA location as Harry. They were married on February 15, 1947, and enjoyed a devoted relationship of 64 years until Ginny's passing in 2011. They were devoted to their children and grandchildren. Seldom apart, they enjoyed sailing, camping, and skiing. While working full time, Harry earned a PhD in Electrical Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania--a school which later selected him to serve on its Board of Trustees. His 45 year career saw him progress to Division Vice-President of RCA Electronic Products and Laboratories worldwide. He was granted nineteen patents. Perhaps his most notable accomplishment was the design of the rendezvous radar, attitude control electronics and descent engine control electronics for the Apollo Lunar Module spacecraft.



Although they moved several times, Harry and Ginny considered their treasured Concord, Massachusetts as home for over 30 years. They loved the beautiful historic town and became part of the Concord community. They belonged to St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Harry was a very active lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and IEEE Engineering Society.



As Ginny's health declined, they moved from Concord to Madison, Wisconsin, to be near their children, Dan and Alice. In his first years at Oakwood Village University Woods, Harry was very active. Even though he was in his eighties at the time, he served on several important Oakwood committees. He was also a member of the Madison West Side Rotary and both Harry and Ginny were faithful members of Queen of Peace Parish.



The family wishes to thank the wonderful Meriter Hospital ER and sixth-floor team. A special appreciation and thank you is wished for Agrace Hospice for their incredible care and sensitivity in helping Harry through the final days of his life journey. Harry and Ginny enjoyed safe and comfortable lives in Madison for over a decade thanks to their wonderful Oakwood community. But the biggest thanks goes to the caregivers of Covenant Oaks Memory Care at Oakwood who really became a second family as both Harry and Ginny progressed through that stage of their lives.



Harry is survived by his children Dan (Beth Shockey-Woll) of River Falls and Alice (Dave) Erickson of Madison who, until he was well past 97, accompanied him on his weekly 1.5 mile bicycle rides always followed by lunch and a Spotted Cow at Grey's. Bringing great joy and pride to his life were his beloved grandchildren Stephen and Christopher (Suzana) Erickson and Jenny (Tim) Lewis, Kate (Matt) Kovalcik, Shelley Woll (Zach Smith), great-granddaughter, Samantha Kovalcik and special niece Jennifer Johnson.



A private service will be held by the family. A celebration of Harry's life will be at Oakwood Village Chapel on August 23rd at 2pm.