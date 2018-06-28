Harry D. DeBuhr, 100, of Platteville died on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Park Place Assisted Living, Platteville.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 2, 2018 at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Rev. Jeff Pedersen will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 1, 2018 at the Melby Funeral & Crematory, Platteville, or from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the Church. Memorials may be made to the Harry D. DeBuhr Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Harry was born on January 26, 1918 in rural Belmont, son of William and Anna (Masbruch) DeBuhr. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Spink on March 15, 1941 in Big Patch, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on April 3, 2013. Harry was a farmer in Big Patch. He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Harry was an avid reader and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles.

He is survived by two children, Dick (Sharyn) DeBuhr of Seymour, WI; Lois Radloff of Platteville; daughter-in-law, Nona DeBuhr of Selah, WA; eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Mildred Richardson of Platteville; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, parents, son, Bill DeBuhr, son-in-law, Gene Radloff, brother, Orville DeBuhr and sister, Margaret Bisbach.