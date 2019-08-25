Livestream

Harry Charles Brickner

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 09:24 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 09:24 AM CDT

Harry Charles Brickner, age 85, of Neillsville, Wis., formerly of Blue Mounds, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at 6 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. 

