Ashland, AL/Belleville, WI - Harry A. "Red" Welch, age 89, died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home in Alabama.

He was born on May 28, 1930 in the Town of Primrose the son of Richard and Rose (Germain) Welch. Red farmed around Belleville in the Town of Primrose and Montrose. In 1952 he married Cressie Short in Belleville. After farming Red with entrepreneurial spirit became a "trailer jockey" dealing trailers throughout Southwest Wisconsin and beyond. Red also drove truck for many years hauling agricultural products, cabinets, and anything else. In 1978, Red and his wife Cressie moved to Alabama, where she passed in 1996. Red married Sherrie Price in 2005 in Alabama. Red loved to ride his motorcycle and would frequently make the trip north to Wisconsin on the bike. In later years Red drove motor coach for the University of Auburn and numerous casino trips to Biloxi.

Red is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Cressie, father-in-law and mother-in-law Maurice (Gladys) Short, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jack (Phyllis) Short, Robert (Mary Lou) Short, Richard Short, Harley (Edna) Short, and Doris (Bud) Nelson, and a half-brother Edmund (Hilda) Alder.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. Following the gathering Red's urn will be interred in the Belleville Cemetery.

