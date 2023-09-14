Harriet Reese, 101, of Richland Center, entered glory on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born March 6, 1922, in Rib Lake, WI, a small town of about a thousand. It was home to the second largest lumber mill in the United States.
She grew up on what we would call a hobby farm today, 40 acres on the edge of town with several animals. There was a gravel pit that collected water which made a nice spot to ice skate in the winter. Surrounding her were hills accommodating good skiing and sledding in winter and even in summer where she could slide quite well with a simple cardboard box. Harriet graduated salutatorian of her class and received a scholarship to attend University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. After two years of college, at age 20, she married Melvin Frank, whom she met when she jumped out of a bush into him while playing hide and seek with the local children she was watching. Melvin was a business education teacher in Black River Falls, WI. He made $100 a month and Harriet was a secretary for the local telephone company. She knew how to make every penny go as far as possible. Their oldest daughter Cherie was born in Black River Falls. In 1948 they moved to Richland Center, where Melvin became the high school principal. Three daughters, Kathy, Jackie, and Cyndie were born in Richland Center. In 1955 Melvin became head of the Business Education Department at Glendale, WI, where they had two more children, Ginny and Bob. Mel passed away in 1968 at the age of 50. They had been married for 26 years.
In 1970 she married Harold Reese, a long-time family friend, who had also lost his spouse the same month as Harriet lost Melvin. When they married, they moved back to Richland Center. In 1982 they visited Paradise Park in Texas, where her sister Ruth and her husband Orville wintered. Harold bought lot #31 in the park and they became winter Texans. Harriet said this was and is a “paradise place to park.”
Harriet always said she is a "4F” meaning she had her Christian faith, family, friends and fun, and those made her life complete. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Richland Center and the Lincoln Park Lutheran Church in Glendale, serving as a Sunday school teacher and a member of the altar committee.
Harriet was married to Melvin for 26 years and to Harold for 26 years. Her children let her know that if she ever thought of marrying again, they would warn the man that he was only good for 26 years.
Harriet is survived by her children: Cherie Serio, Kathy (Sam) Hendricks, Jackie (Tom) Rogahn, Bob (Tara) Frank, son-in-law James Scarbough, 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, brother, Andy Boneski, and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Rose Batzer, husbands Melvin Frank and Harold Reese, daughters Cyndie Crichton and Ginny Scarbough, grandchildren Nick Furbish and Rachel Serio, and brothers and sisters Phil, Bob, Arla, Ruth and Dave.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 12:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 PM. The family suggests memorials in Harriet’s name be directed to the Trinity United Methodist Church. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.