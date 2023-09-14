Harriet Reese

Harriet Reese, 101, of Richland Center, entered glory on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born March 6, 1922, in Rib Lake, WI, a small town of about a thousand. It was home to the second largest lumber mill in the United States.

She grew up on what we would call a hobby farm today, 40 acres on the edge of town with several animals. There was a gravel pit that collected water which made a nice spot to ice skate in the winter. Surrounding her were hills accommodating good skiing and sledding in winter and even in summer where she could slide quite well with a simple cardboard box. Harriet graduated salutatorian of her class and received a scholarship to attend University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. After two years of college, at age 20, she married Melvin Frank, whom she met when she jumped out of a bush into him while playing hide and seek with the local children she was watching. Melvin was a business education teacher in Black River Falls, WI. He made $100 a month and Harriet was a secretary for the local telephone company. She knew how to make every penny go as far as possible. Their oldest daughter Cherie was born in Black River Falls. In 1948 they moved to Richland Center, where Melvin became the high school principal. Three daughters, Kathy, Jackie, and Cyndie were born in Richland Center. In 1955 Melvin became head of the Business Education Department at Glendale, WI, where they had two more children, Ginny and Bob. Mel passed away in 1968 at the age of 50. They had been married for 26 years.

Tags