Harold William Rupp

DEFOREST – Harold W. Rupp, age 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Waunakee Manor, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Harold was born on October 10, 1925 in Arlington, WI to Walter and Martha (Hebel) Rupp. He married the love of his life, DoLoros "Dodie" Gefke on June 29, 1947, in Arlington.

Harold started his career in Sun Prairie as a farmer and part time A.I. Technician. They later moved to their current farm where they resided and operated a dairy and cash crop farm for over 60 years. Harold took great pride in their dairy herd and working the land. After retiring from farming he went to work for Kaltenberg Seed Farms.

He was an avid member of the Arlington United Methodist Church, the Golden Triangle Drifters snowmobile club, and Duck's Unlimited.

Harold enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling, collecting farm toys and going to toy shows, antique tractors, antique tractor rides, tractor pulls, hometown league softball, and especially talking sports with his grandsons. He was a loving and devoted mentor, and we couldn't have asked for a better father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Harold is survived by his son, Ron (Juli); and grandsons, Ryan and Aaron. He is further survived by cousins, a nephew, other family and many friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, DoLoros; twin grandsons, Erik and Jacob; and sister, Eleanor Swenson.

A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, with Rev. Michele Hopp officiating. A visitation will be held from 10AM until time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial of Harold and DoLoros' urns at Windsor Cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc., Arlington United Methodist Church or Waunakee Manor. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

