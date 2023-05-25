Harold Van Horn

Harold (Hal, Junior) Van Horn, age 45, of Clyde, WI passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Agrace Hospice House in Fitchburg surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin with Rev. Matt Gehrke officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the burial at a later date.

