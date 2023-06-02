Harold James Hilliard, age 89, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2023, at Halifax Hospice surrounded by family.
A Graveside Service for Harold and Jean will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. A luncheon will be held at the VFW Post #6003 in Oxford, WI, beginning at 1:00 p.m.
He was born on June 27, 1933 in the Township of New Haven, Adams County, Wisconsin, the son of Vern and Helen (Cleary) Hilliard. The youngest of 3 siblings. He was married to Jean Margaret Wagner on August 29, 1955. He served in the United States Navy as a Corpsman (Medic) from 1955-1959. During his station on Guam Naval Airbase he gained an appreciation for the beach and warm weather. Upon honorable discharge, he utilized the GI Bill and attended the University of Wisconsin Platteville. He graduated with a Degree in Agricultural Education with a Math minor. He had a long and successful career in Agriculture with several different companies, primarily in WI.
He is survived by his children, Michelle (Hilliard) Brecht, Patrick (Peggy Lee) Hilliard, Shawn (Marci Larson) Hilliard. He is also survived by Lorna Hilliard (Edmund), Mary Golz (Vearn), Beverly Wagner (Harvey), Maggie Wagner (Robert). In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren, Jesse Brecht, Danielle (Josiah) Rocke, Kathleen (Kyle) Thompson, Rebecca (Tom) Yager, Caleb Brecht, Hannah Brecht, Joyce (Jim) Yang, Mary (Cary) Barnard, Julie (Todd) Sorensen, Luke Hilliard, Olivia Hilliard, 22 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Jean Margaret Wagner, also
preceded by parents, Vern and Helen (Cleary) Hilliard, mother and father-in-law, Stanley (Edna (Morgan) Wagner, brothers, Herbert, Edmund; sisters-in-law, Wilma (Rodger) Hilliard and Alice (Wagner) Parr, brothers-in-law, Charles Parr, Vearn Golz, Harvey and Robert Wagner.
The family wants to thank the wonderful caregivers who aided Harold during his last days. Preferred Care, Grand Villa Assisted Living, Heritage Waterside and Halifax Health Hospice. A very special thanks to the loving caregivers from Preferred Care at Home. They all became like family to us.
Jim was known for his huge and generous smile, a ready chuckle, hospitality, and a love of life by the ocean. Jim and Jean resided on the ocean in Ormond Beach for over 25 years and enjoyed walking on the beach. If so inclined you may donate in his name to the Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St. Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965. Designate the Children’s Programming.
