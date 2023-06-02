Harold James Hilliard

Harold James Hilliard, age 89, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2023, at Halifax Hospice surrounded by family.

A Graveside Service for Harold and Jean will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. A luncheon will be held at the VFW Post #6003 in Oxford, WI, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

