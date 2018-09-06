Harold Howard Hosely

Harold Hosely, 91, of Sun Prairie, WI, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, surrounded by loved ones. He was born June 2, 1927 in Brooklyn, WI to Henry and Martha (Hensel) Hosely, the youngest of sixteen children.

Harold married the love of his life, June Glienke, December 3, 1955.



He served his country as a Staff Sargent in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, delivering supplies for the effort. He built his career driving semi-truck for Motor Transport, Roadway and Advance for over 30 years. He was a charter member of VFW 8483, a member of VFW 9362 and past president of the TEAMSTERS # 695.



Harold was known for his hellos and hugs throughout the Sun Prairie community, and was always happy to greet his neighbors and friends at Kwik Trip, Taco Bell and McDonald's; to Harold, everyone was a friend, unconditionally. You could often find him driving his grandchildren, in his little red truck, as "Grandpa's Taxi Service." The neighbors of Oconto and Gas Light Drives will fondly remember Harold for all the horn-honks he'd send his family every time he drove past their homes. He was a dedicated grandfather and always attended his grandchildren's events.



Harold loved hunting, ice fishing, grilling, Polka music, stock-car racing and scratch-offs, but most of all he loved his family.

Harold is survived by his cherished wife, June Hosely; children Howard (Cynthia) Hosely and Peggy (Richard) Morrell; grandchildren Jennifer, Kyle and Meghan Hosely, and Katya (Alex Larsen) Morrell.



A service to celebrate Harold's life will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Robert Groth officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens with full military honors. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 7, 2018 at Cress Funeral Home and also on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.



The family would especially like to thank Dr. Michael Aughey, the SSM Heart Failure Clinic, the staff at Prairie Gardens, SSM Hospice Care, the Colonial Club and Nurse "Mary Mary".



Harold, you will be forever loved and always remembered. Thank you for being the best husband, dad and grandpa we could have ever hoped for.



Cress Funeral Home

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

608-837-9054