Verona- Harold Dean Corless, age 88, passed away July 2023, loved by his family and friends.
Harold was born in 1935 to Erwin and Gladys (Nutt) Corless in Coldwater, Michigan. Although the family had little financially, he felt his childhood with family and friends was incredibly rich. Following graduation from Coldwater High School, Harold served in the US Navy. He then attended Michigan State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in social work.
He often told the story of how he spotted a beautiful young woman at a church old-fashioned taffy pull and became “stuck” on her for life. That young woman was Dawn Bartlett of Midland, Michigan, whom he married in 1962. Their loving union continued until she passed in 2020. They lived and raised their sons in Lansing and then Alpena Michigan, where they lived for 27 years. After Harold and Dawn retired, they moved to the Madison Wisconsin area to be closer to their family.
Harold worked for the Michigan Department of Social Services for over 30 years. As a social worker and a lay minister for the Community of Christ Church, he believed in (as he would say) the “worth and preciousness” of all people. This showed in his interactions with clients, co-workers, friends, family, and complete strangers. He was an authentically caring and loving person who had a knack for seeing the best in people.
Harold earned his private pilot’s license while a member of the Alpena EAA Flying Club and was passionate about flying. He enjoyed soaring around beautiful Northeast Michigan and then Wisconsin. He also reveled in taking people up flying, especially children. One memorable flight was taking his beloved mother-in-law flying when she was about 90 years old.
Harold is survived by his sons and their wives, Thad & Stacy Corless and Brent & Jennie Johnson-Corless; 5 grandchildren; brothers Erwin Corless and Jim Fansler; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Dawn and brother Vernon Corless.
An online celebration of Harold’s life will be held on a date yet to be determined.