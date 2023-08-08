Harold Dean Corless

Verona- Harold Dean Corless, age 88, passed away July 2023, loved by his family and friends.

Harold was born in 1935 to Erwin and Gladys (Nutt) Corless in Coldwater, Michigan. Although the family had little financially, he felt his childhood with family and friends was incredibly rich. Following graduation from Coldwater High School, Harold served in the US Navy. He then attended Michigan State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in social work.