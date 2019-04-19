Harold D Johnson

Harold Dwayne Johnson, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston on April 17, 2019.

Born on January 16, 1936 to Harold and Evelyn Johnson, Harold graduated from Mauston High School in 1954, and he served from 1955-1959 in the U.S. Navy as a dental technician. During this time he was able to travel the world from the Pacific Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea. After serving in the Navy, he returned to Wisconsin, where he met and married JoAnn McMillan on February 14, 1969. They were married for 34 years. During this time he was employed for 25 years at Big Joe Manufacturing in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, where he assembled hydraulic fork-lift trucks until his retirement in 1998.

During his retirement, Harold loved to work on the Wisconsin State Journal crossword puzzle, and every morning you could see him sitting at the kitchen table, sipping his coffee, with an opened thesaurus next to him. Harold was a devoted Christian, and was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mauston. He took great pride as a member of the church congregation, cooking his famous scrambled eggs at the Easter breakfast, serving as usher, and was elected as the treasurer for one year. “If God is for us, who can be against us?” Harold liked to say, quoting from Romans 8:31 He was a loving and sweet man and devoted to his family.

Harold is survived by his children Lori Krull, Mark (Michelle) Johnson, and Lisa Johnson; grandchildren Justin Mullenberg, Micaela Mullenberg, Grace Mullenberg, Kyle Johnson, Ariel Johnson, and George Johnson, his siblings Gerald Johnson, David Johnson, Barbara Smith, Mary Claus, Janet Johnson, and Deanna Marie.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mauston, where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.