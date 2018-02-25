It is with great sadness that the family of Harland “Keith” Forbes, age 79, of Cobb, announces his passing on Saturday, February 24th, 2018 after a brief illness.

Keith will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 32 years, Chris and their children, Travis (Tasha) Miller and Kathy (Ryan) Kirk. No one loved their grandpa Keith more than his grandchildren, Brody, Sadie, and Sophie Miller and Charlize and Jaxson Kirk. Keith will also be fondly remembered by his children, Brian (Linda Kobernuss) Forbes, Bernice Strait, Eugene (Sherill) Tremelling, Doug (Lois) Tremelling, Rhonda (Robert) Roelli, Debra McLimans, and grandchildren, Christopher (Jolyn) Strait, Michelle (Glenn) Racette, Greg (Beth) Tremelling, Desiree Tremelling, Lynelle (Jake) Brown, Amy (Ryan) Kalchik, Shauna (Brad) Tucker, Brittany (Kyle) Tremelling, Casey (Sammy) Roelli and Cole (Christl) Roelli and many great-grandchildren. Keith is further survived by his best friend Frank (Maxine) Fuerstenberg.

Keith is preceded in death by his parents Harland and Esther Forbes, his sisters LaVon (Kenny) McIntosh, Eileen (John) Buskee, his nephew Leon McIntosh, Arlene (Tremelling), Rita Forbes, and mother and father in law Walter and Kathryn Dresen.

When Keith was not spending time with his family or watching NASCAR’s Matt Kenseth, he loved working and being at Keith’s Saw Service, where he was many customers “go to guy.”

Visitation in memory of Keith will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 12:00-2:00 at the Lulloff Peterson Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Doug Tremelling officiating. Burial will follow at the East Side Cemetery with Full Military Funeral Honors.