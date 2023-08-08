Harland "Hy" Carl

Madison - Harland Carl, the speedy left halfback carried the ball for the last time and scored his final touchdown on July 28, 2023 when he cut outside and shook off the defenders to break the goal line into the big endzone in the sky… He was 91…
He had a good run… A very good run!
A small-town kid from tiny Greenwood, WI “Hy” as he was called by his family and friends was born on October 1, 1931 to Ida and Irvin Carl. He excelled at sports in high school and ended up starring for the Wisconsin Badgers on the football field and on the track where he held the indoor records in the 40 and 60 yard dash... He went on to play football for the Chicago Bears in the NFL before another knee injury ended his football career. In his free time, he also earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education while attending The University of Wisconsin.
When your name is mentioned with some of the greatest Wisconsin Badger running backs of all time, you’re in pretty good company!
James White averaged 6.2 yards per carry, Ron Dayne 5.2 yards, Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsh 5.4 yards, Billy Marek 5.2 yards, Alan “the Iron Horse” Ameche 4.8 yards, Rufus “the Roadrunner” Ferguson 3.3 yards and the small-town kid from Greenwood, Harland Carl, averaged 7.1 yards per carry. He also averaged a touchdown every 10 times he touched the ball. If only he could have outrun the injury bug that plagued him throughout his football career…
Harland had the great honor of playing in a Rose Bowl (1953) and the NFL Championship game (1956), not bad for a kid from Greenwood, WI.
One of his best stories about his days with the Bears was driving down to Chicago the first time in his new car and parking it outside the players housing units and when he went out the next morning his car was up on blocks and the tires were gone… welcome to the NFL rookie!
Harland served in the Army for 2 years between his college and pro football days. He also got married during that time to Lesley Jean Riley and they had 4 children – Lesa, Rick, Jeff and Greg.
After his playing days were over, Harland started coaching football and teaching at Neenah High School where they won many conference and state titles. He came back to the Badgers to coach football in the late 60’s as the “offensive backfield coach” under Head Coach John Coatta.
After his coaching career, Harland worked at Valley School Supply in Appleton, WI for the great Green Bay Packer Legend Bob Skoronski (#76), running their athletic division suppling high schools and colleges with athletic equipment. After he “retired” Harland went to work as a manufacturer’s rep selling printed garments to stores and resorts around the state.
Harland was also the proud owner of his company called “Wisconsin Athletic Products”. For the last 50 years he sold a basketball rack called the “Rol-O-Bin” that can be found today in many high school and college gyms across the country and he always made sure it was manufactured entirely in the state of Wisconsin.
He probably worked way too long but he enjoyed what he did, meeting people and talking to them… and boy could he talk! If you listen closely, you can probably hear him talking right now up in heaven!
Harland loved going to his cottage in northern Wisconsin and fishing and telling stories with his buddies. He had a close group of friends that would go to the fishing opener every year and try to catch dinner and have a few cold ones and play his favorite dice game “Olay” … If only those cottage walls could talk, they would tell some great stories!
He also enjoyed going to deer camp at “Dewey’s Woods” with his brother Dewey and his nephew David and their friends. He wasn’t much of a hunter; I think he went for the good food and good company and I’m sure he helped keep the conversations and good times rolling…
Harland also kept active playing handball in the early days after football, then progressing to paddle ball and eventually racquetball where he won the 50 and over Wisconsin State Singles Championship when in his early 50’s.
Harland had something special, he had “it” as they say… not sure what “it” is, whether it’s charisma, confidence, charm, swagger… but he could light up a room with his smile and he would treat everyone with respect from the person sweeping the floor to the person in the big office… he was a people guy and everyone else was better off for being around him.
Harland is survived by his children Lesa (Brian), Rick (Kathy), Jeff (Leigh), Greg (Sharon), their mother Lesley Jean Smith, his sister Marjorie, his grandchildren Casey (Alex) Carl, Lesley (JohnMark) Fisher, Kayla (Austin) Anderson, and his great grandchildren Reagan Anderson, Parker Anderson, Margaret Fisher and many nieces and nephews.
He is further survived by his college football teammate and best friend Mark Hoegh and a coworker and his longtime best fishing buddy Dave Tiedt. Their continued friendship, help and support over these last 9 months are unmeasurable!
Harland is preceded in death by his parents Ida and Irvin, brothers Bob and Dewey and longtime special friend Karen Hermanson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Helen’s House in Kimberly for taking such good care of Harland and ThedaCare Hospice for doing what they do best. They are all truly exceptional people. We couldn’t have made it through this without you!
Harland you’re on the All-Star Team in Heaven now, keep on running…
A celebration of life will be held at a later date… there will not be a service at this time per Harland’s wishes.
