Harlan L Klepper

Harlan Louis Klepper passed away September 9, 2023 at the Stoughton Hospital. He was born July 20, 1941 to Theodore and Mabel Klepper in Iowa City, Iowa. The family moved to Prairie du Sac in 1946, where Harlan lived the rest of his life. Harlan was a 1959 graduate of Prairie du Sac High School. Upon graduating, Harlan enlisted in the US Navy where he served aboard the USS Constellation. He was honorably discharged in February of 1965.

Harlan was united in marriage to Eileen Gallagher on May 4, 1973. Together they raised 3 wonderful children: Terri, Kevin, and John.