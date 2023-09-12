Harlan L Klepper

Harlan Louis Klepper passed away September 9, 2023 at the Stoughton Hospital. He was born July 20, 1941 to Theodore and Mabel Klepper in Iowa City, Iowa. The family moved to Prairie du Sac in 1946, where Harlan lived the rest of his life. Harlan was a 1959 graduate of Prairie du Sac High School. Upon graduating, Harlan enlisted in the US Navy where he served aboard the USS Constellation. He was honorably discharged in February of 1965.
Harlan was united in marriage to Eileen Gallagher on May 4, 1973. Together they raised 3 wonderful children: Terri, Kevin, and John.
After returning home from the Navy, Harlan went to work at the Prairie du Sac Dam for Wisconsin Power and Light (now Alliant Energy). He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 965. One of his favorite parts of his job was giving tours of the dam. He loved to show others how the dam worked and how energy is produced. The last tours he gave were for the 100th anniversary of the dam, 10 years after he retired. After retiring, he drove truck for Klepper trucking, New Age trucking, Reliable Propane, and the Farmer’s Co-op. He really just enjoyed driving around, checking out how the corn was doing.
For a man who always used to say “You’ve got to learn to pace yourself,” he always stayed busy. His garden grew to about ½ acre with no help except from his beloved Farmall Cub tractor. He loved to tinker, and completely rebuilt a Chris Craft wooden boat in his garage. It would have been a full time job for most people keeping the endless number of dirt bikes, 3-wheelers, 4-wheelers, and snowmobiles running for his kids, but dad just fixed what needed fixing and bought gas 5 gallons at a time. Harlan liked to go to tractor pulls, and even pulled with the Cub once. Every other Saturday night was bowling night, followed by Sheepshead. As a Navy man for life, he always had a boat. The annual Mississippi River trip was a highlight of the year. In his later years, he picked up woodworking and made some truly amazing wooden bowls. He was a member of the VFW post 7694 - Lachmund Cramer Honor Guard. In 2016 Harlan was able to go on a Badger Honor Flight, and was extremely grateful for the opportunity.
Harlan is survived by his wife of 50 years, Eileen; children Terri (Brian) Whealen, Kevin (Jenny) Klepper, John (Kari) Klepper; brother Harold; grandchildren Dannielle Harris, Cian Whelan, Brielle Klepper, and Buckley Klepper; Nephew David (Dawn) Klepper; Nieces Jennifer Klepper, Vivian (Sam) Hartage, and Diane (Joe) Wagner.
Harlan was preceded in death by his parents, brother Martin, and sisters-in-law Carol and Lola.
Harlan suffered from Alzheimer's disease and spent the last few weeks in the exceptional care of the entire team in Geriatric Psychiatry Unit of the Stoughton Hospital, particularly Stacy. The family is forever grateful for the compassion and grace that you showed Harlan and the rest of the family.
There will be a visitation held at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water Street, Sauk City on Saturday, September 16th from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon. Following the visitation a luncheon and Celebration of Harlan’s Life will be held at the VFW Post 7694, 700 VFW Drive in Prairie du Sac until 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial in Harlan’s name to the VFW Post 7694 or The Salvation Army.
