Harlan E. “Harley” Dietzman, 79, formerly of Belmont, WI passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Our Town Memory Care Facility in Tomah, WI. Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Noon at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, WI. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 10:00 AM until time of the service at the funeral home. The officiant will be Reverend Gus Barnes. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Harley was born August 18, 1943, the son of Noah E. and Alice K. (Sittig) Dietzman. For many years, he worked at Nodolf Lumber and was a stellar employee. Harley was a volunteer firefighter for the Belmont Community Fire Department for 22 years, serving from 1984 to 2006. He lived in Belmont many years until he became ill in August of 2022 and could no longer live by himself. Harley then resided at Our Town Memory Care in Tomah, where he became very fond of Jill and her staff. He was a man of very few words, however the stories he would sometimes tell were always great to hear. Harley had a daily routine and if his routine got mixed up you would know and then he would be apologizing. If he wasn’t at McCarville’s My Turn Pub in Belmont by 1:30 in the afternoon, they were looking for him, it was like clockwork. Harley enjoyed his pizzas the staff would cook for him and his brandy and water drinks. We will always remember Harley and his stubbornness.
Harley was survived by his favorites at McCarville’s My Turn Pub and the Belmont community, brother, John Dietzman, sisters, Patsy Adams and Alice (Glenn) Sorrell, sister-in-law, Luanne Dietzman, brother-in-law, Gordon Fry, Sr., many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Betty Fry and brother, Noah Dietzman, Jr.
