Madison – Hans J. Roth, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the age of 78 from complications of diabetes.

He was born on October 22, 1941 in Forchheim, Germany and came to the US in 1952 with his parents, Ernst and Bertha Roth. After attending High School in Madison, he joined the Army in 1960. While stationed in Germany Hans met his wife Brigitte. They returned to the US in 1963. Hans worked for Madison Metro for over 30 years and retired in 2004.

Hans is survived by his wife; sons, Michael (Linda) and Jason (Lori); daughter, Janie (Jonathon); grandchildren, Kalton, Justin, Ali, Zach and Ty; two step grandchildren, Kevin and Eric; brother, Herbert; sister, Helga; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernst and Bertha Roth.

A Visitation will be held from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison. A private family service will be held at a later date. A donation may be made in Hans' name to your favorite charity. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.