VERONA-Hannah Ruthe King, age 27, of Verona, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Nov. 13, 1991, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Kimberly (Larry) Wilbur and Russell (Rhonda) King.

Hannah graduated from Verona Area High School in 2010. She worked various jobs, but her favorite was being a Gymnastic Coach. Hannah enjoyed gymnastics, camping, watching movies, and spending time with her family and friends.

Hannah is survived by her parents; her siblings, Liam, Andrew, Aislinn, Dan, Logan, Rylee, Jaden, and Maya; maternal grandparents, Gary (Ruthe) King; grandma, Linda Wilbur; grandparents, Jim (Laurie) Berndt; her boyfriend, Jared Foreman; and her family pet, Jack. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ray (Mellidean) King; and grandfather, Garland Wilbur.

Spending any amount of time with Hannah, or simply glimpsing a flash of her smile, anyone could easily tell she was an incredible human with an uncanny ability to make you laugh. However, Hannah struggled inside with finding her own self-love and when that struggle became too much, she turned to drugs or alcohol for comfort and eventually they claimed her life. Addiction is an illness and we hope Hannah's journey may impact the paths of others that are also dealing with inner turmoil and pain. She would want us all to have hope.

A celebration of Hannah's life will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

