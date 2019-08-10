Hannah Margarethe Kieta, age 24, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at EASTSIDE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, with the Rev. Matthew Schaewe presiding.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, time to be determined, and at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

A second memorial service will be held at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9415 Merriman Rd., Livonia, Mich., at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.