Dodgeville - Hannah M. Thomas, age 35 of Dodgeville passed away on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 peacefully at home with her family at her side.

She was a strong warrior who fought a courageous battle with cancer since the age of 6.

Hannah was born on July 20, 1983 in Dodgeville to Joe and Diane (Aurit) Thomas. She graduated from Dodgeville High School in 2002. After high school, Hannah continued working at 151 Express until its closure, at which point she joined the team at the Dodgeville Culver’s. Hannah knew her customers well, often recognizing their voice in the drive thru asking if they wanted “the usual”.

She enjoyed helping on the family farm, taking reservations at the family owned Tom’s Campground, and watching her niece and nephew grow. She greatly enjoyed sports; watching the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. When at home the sound of sports could always be heard; even in the background as she slept. Hannah enjoyed being part of Dodgeville Athletics in any way she could. She took a role of providing assistance with the Mustang’s youth football team for several years. Her spark for life and courage inspires all those who have known her.

Hannah is survived by her parents Joe and Diane (Aurit) Thomas; her Grandma Twila (Helgeson) Thomas; her brothers Kyle and Josiah Thomas; her sister Allison (Kyle) Spease. She is also survived by her niece Olivia Thomas and nephew Clark Spease, special loves ones CJ Ihm and Danielle Michek, Margaret Disrud, and Emily Richgels. Hannah is further survived by her Godparents Mary Rohlinger and Henry Aurit as well as many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many loved friends.

Hannah is preceded in death by her Grandpa Robert Aurit, Grandma Berniece (Eustice) Aurit, Grandpa Robert Thomas, Uncles Al and Richard Aurit.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Hannah Thomas will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 10, 2018 at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Father Tafadzwa Kushamba will officiate. Burial will be held in East Side Cemetery in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville and from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Throughout Hannah’s life, she was blessed with a wonderful family and countless friends she held dear. We would like to thank Dr. Jewell, Agrace Hospice and the Mayo Clinic staff for being a part of Hannah’s care family and Culver’s of Dodgeville for their support.