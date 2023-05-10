Hannah Lorraine Goff

Hannah Lorraine Goff, a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin, came into the world quickly on a snowy night on Feb. 17, 2023, in Madison, Wis. After spending 36 days in the NICU, she was able to come home on her parents’ 9th wedding anniversary. Hannah passed away peacefully on May 7, 2023, in Waunakee, Wis., surrounded by her loving family.

Hannah brought immense love and joy to all who knew her. Her beautiful spirit touched the lives of everyone she encountered, leaving a lasting impact that will be cherished for years to come. Hannah loved being held and snuggled by anyone, but especially her family, including her big sisters. She loved being able to take a bottle and her pink paci. She loved being read to with her sisters and being sung to by her dad and gram.