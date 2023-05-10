Hannah Lorraine Goff, a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin, came into the world quickly on a snowy night on Feb. 17, 2023, in Madison, Wis. After spending 36 days in the NICU, she was able to come home on her parents’ 9th wedding anniversary. Hannah passed away peacefully on May 7, 2023, in Waunakee, Wis., surrounded by her loving family.
Hannah brought immense love and joy to all who knew her. Her beautiful spirit touched the lives of everyone she encountered, leaving a lasting impact that will be cherished for years to come. Hannah loved being held and snuggled by anyone, but especially her family, including her big sisters. She loved being able to take a bottle and her pink paci. She loved being read to with her sisters and being sung to by her dad and gram.
Hannah is survived by her loving parents, Caleb and Sarah (Sinn) Goff; her adoring sisters, Maisie and Ada Goff; maternal grandparents, Greg and Patricia Sinn; paternal grandparents, Michael and Lisa Goff; three devoted uncles, Brian (Kate) Sinn, Eric (Stephanie) Sinn and Chris (Thanna) Goff; her caring aunt, Sarah Goff; cousins, Emmett, Chase, Owen and Oliver Sinn and Liam and Ellie Sinn; and many other loving family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
Hannah’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the many doctors, nurses and caregivers who provided unwavering support and care during her time with them. They would also like to thank the countless friends and family members who have offered their love, Prayers and support during this difficult time.
A celebration of Hannah’s life will be held at GATEWAY COMMUNITY CHURCH, 3510 High Road, Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, with Pastor Paul Lundgren presiding. A reception and the opportunity to visit with family will follow the service.
In honor of Hannah, her family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to Gateway Community Church’s Hope Fund (<https://gccmiddleton.breezechms.com/give/online>) or Hope for PDCD Foundation (<https://www.hopeforpdcd.org/> ). Gateway’s Hope ministry provides a weekly class and various outings for teenagers and adults with autism and other special needs. Hope for PDCD foundation provides funds researching for a cure for Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Deficiency which is the rare genetic disorder that Hannah was diagnosed with.
Rest in peace, sweet Hannah. You are loved and you will be deeply missed. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral and Cremation Care
7435 University Avenue
(608) 831-6761
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.