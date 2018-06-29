Halsey Sprecher, age 95, died Thursday, June 28, 2018. He was born in Troy Township to Elias and Ellen Sprecher on January 2, 1923.

After graduating from Prairie du Sac High School, he worked on farms and in a cheese factory. He married Lyla Richardson on May 28, 1948 at the Blackhawk EUB church. They were blessed with two sons: Wayne and Gene.

Halsey and Lyla owned and operated a very successful dairy farm in Sumpter Township for 22 years. After selling the farm, Halsey was employed as a Farm Advisor for the Tri County Co-op and later took a position as an Animal Nutritionist for Domain, Inc. Following retirement, Halsey sold and delivered seed corn for Kindschi, Inc. for many years.

While farming Halsey and Lyla started and led a 4-H club for 12 years. Halsey also served on the Sauk-Prairie Fire District Board (33 years), Prairie du Sac Township Board as Chairman (30 years), Sauk County Township Association (8 years), and on many other church, school, hospital, township, county and dairy association boards. He could fix or repair most anything and enjoyed time in his woodworking shop. He also enjoyed delivering mobile meals and volunteering at the Sauk-Prairie Hospital gift shop. He was also an avid Wisconsin sports fan and enjoyed watching any of the many Wisconsin sports teams on television.

Halsey is survived by his wife, Lyla, sons Wayne (Patricia) and Gene (Cynthia), grandchildren Michael Sprecher (Shana Meyer), Alicia Sprecher (Paul Grinstead) and Aaron Sprecher, great-grandchildren Jordan Sprecher and Talia Thompson, great-great-grandchild Zurie Neal, brother and sisters Marion (Edward) Yngsdal, Ruby (Neil) Alwin and Keith Sprecher as well as many nieces and nephews.

Halsey was proceeded in death by his parents Elias and Ellen Sprecher, parents-in-law Lyle and Ula Richardson, adoptive parents-in-law Mark and Bernice Hearn, brother-in-law Ralph Hearn, sisters-in-law Nancy Sprecher and Gretchen Sprecher, brothers and sisters Leslie (Lilah) Sprecher, Lyle (Evelyn) Sprecher, Elizabeth (Philip) Savidas and Vilas (Ruth) Sprecher, and granddaughter Lynda Sprecher.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 2, 2018 at Concordia United Methodist Church, Prairie du Sac, WI, with Pastor Doris Simpson officiating. A visitation will be from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, WI and also at the church on Monday, from 10:00 am until the time of the service.