MADISON--Gwilym Howard Williams, age 83, passed away on April 11, 2019, at his home.

He was born on Aug. 1, 1935, in Treorchy, Wales, the son of Gwilym Thomas and Olwen Williams.



He is survived by his children, Stephen (Lois) Williams and Elizabeth Olwen (Marc) Williams; grandchildren, Stanley and Thomas Greidinger. He is also survived by his partner, Ruth Bogart. Gwilym was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, John Williams.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Ave., Madison. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Family and friends are invited to a meal immediately following the services. Gwilym will be laid to rest at the Cambria Cemetery in Wisconsin.