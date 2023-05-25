Gwendolyn Ann Kellogg, age 84, of Madison, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023. She was born on Feb. 24, 1939, in Berlin, Wis., the daughter of William Griffith and Olwen (Evans) Griffith.
Gwen graduated from Berlin High School in 1957. She married John Kellogg on June 25, 1960, in Berlin, Wis. After being a stay-at-home mom and volunteering as a lunch lady at Kennedy Elementary School in Madison, she graduated from MATC in 1978. She worked for the State of Wisconsin Worker’s Compensation program until retirement.
Gwen was a longtime member of St. Dennis Catholic Church. In her free time, she enjoyed swimming, reading, singing, socializing, and solving Sudoku puzzles. She was also a huge Badgers and Packers fan, and she enjoyed golfing. Over the years, she began spending winters in Florida, and really looked forward to that time.
Gwen is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Robert) Blankenheim; son, Stephen (Caroline) Kellogg; granddaughter, Katherine Tiedt; sisters, Dianne (Bob) Bucholtz and Judy Nuemann; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, John.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Donations may also be made to the American Heart Association in Gwen's name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
