Gwendolyn Ann Kellogg

Gwendolyn Ann Kellogg, age 84, of Madison, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023. She was born on Feb. 24, 1939, in Berlin, Wis., the daughter of William Griffith and Olwen (Evans) Griffith.

Gwen graduated from Berlin High School in 1957. She married John Kellogg on June 25, 1960, in Berlin, Wis. After being a stay-at-home mom and volunteering as a lunch lady at Kennedy Elementary School in Madison, she graduated from MATC in 1978. She worked for the State of Wisconsin Worker’s Compensation program until retirement.