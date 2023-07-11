Gunter Malik, 84, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Midwest One Medical Center in Galena, IL. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22nd at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. Robert North officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family & friends may call from on Saturday, July 22nd from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Gunter was born on September 4, 1938 to Friedrich & Irma (Hopp) Malik in Austria. He was a graduate from Heidelberg High School and later from Kansas State with a Bachelor’s Degree in mechanical engineering. He was a paratrooper with NATO Forces in Speyer, Germany. He married the love of his life Pamela Peeke on July 8, 1963 in Munich, Germany. He worked for over 25 years at John Deere Dubuque Works as a quality control engineer. He was a member of the USA Track & Field & Senior Olympics.
He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Gunter’s passion and will to live life to the absolute fullest is revered by generations of family and friends throughout the world. A one-of-kind soul that touched lives in countless ways in many different seasons of his life. Gunter was a man that could have you on the edge of your seat in suspense or falling off it with tears of laughter. His adventurous spirit and extraordinary heart will be carried on by those he inspired forever. Gunter enjoyed cross country skiing, track and field, restoring cars and motorcycles, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Gunter is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Pamela; 4 children: Erika (Joe) Weber of Chula Vista, CA, Andrew (Lisa) Malik of Montgomery, TX, Ursula (Vito) Russo of Brookfield, WI and Karl (Renee) Malik of Waunakee, WI; 15 grandchildren: Hunter, Harrison & Gracee Weber, Jacob, Zachariah (Kelli), Rebekah (Austin) Willis, Caleb, Selah, JoJo & Hans Malik, Milla & Hugh Malik, Olivia, Natalie & Giovanni Russo; a sister, Heidi (Karl) Schmetzer of Germany; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters, Ute Haugh and Brigitte Fischer.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Gunter Malik Memorial Fund has been established.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.