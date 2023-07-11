Gunter Malik

Gunter Malik, 84, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Midwest One Medical Center in Galena, IL.  A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22nd at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. Robert North officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family & friends may call from on Saturday, July 22nd from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Gunter was born on September 4, 1938 to Friedrich & Irma (Hopp) Malik in Austria. He was a graduate from Heidelberg High School and later from Kansas State with a Bachelor’s Degree in mechanical engineering. He was a paratrooper with NATO Forces in Speyer, Germany. He married the love of his life Pamela Peeke on July 8, 1963 in Munich, Germany. He worked for over 25 years at John Deere Dubuque Works as a quality control engineer. He was a member of the USA Track & Field & Senior Olympics.