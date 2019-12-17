Dodgeville – Gunnar Thomas Gatlin Holum, age 18, of Dodgeville, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Gunnar was born on July 12, 2001 in Madison WI to Thomas Holum and Jane Gatlin.

Gunnar is survived by his parents Jane Gatlin (David Pope) of Dodgeville and Thomas Holum of Barneveld; his grandmother Joyce (Garry) Olsen of Crofton BC Canada; his grandmother Marlene Holum of Mt. Horeb; his brother, Hunter, of Dodgeville; his step-brother Zachary Pope of Madison; his step-sister Rachel (Jim) Bridges of Las Vegas; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Gunnar had a special place in his heart for his uncle John and his cousin Maxx.

Gunnar was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather James Gatlin Sr., his paternal grandfather Roland Holum and his step-grandfather Cecil Olson.

Gunnar began classes at Southwest Technical College in January 2019 while still a senior in high school. He graduated with his classmates at Dodgeville High School in May 2019. On December 13, 2019, Gunnar graduated from Southwest Technical College with a Welding Certificate. He was employed at House on the Rock and Walnut Hollow.

Gunnar loved his family, video games, swimming with friends, and the outdoors. He was a quiet and gentle soul, a loving brother and a loyal friend. When Gunnar gave his heart and love, he gave it all and there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for those he cared about.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME. Gunnar will be laid to rest at the Travis Family Cemetery in Hilltop AL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Gunnar Holum Memorial Fund at Farmers Savings Bank, for a charity or scholarship to be named later.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

