OREGON-Gunder Olaus Lundey, age 93, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at Oregon Manor.

He was born on March 6, 1925, in Oregon, the son of Gunder and Signe (Gunderson) Lundey. Gunder was valedictorian of the Oregon High School Class of 1943 and he graduated from UW-Madison. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Gunder was a passionate UW sports fan, holding season tickets for football games for many years.

He opened Lundey's Greenhouse in Oregon, with his brother Charlie in the 1950's, and they became the go-to place for flowers in town, especially renowned for their geraniums. Gunder loved listening to opera and classical music and he was always up to date on the latest political changes.

Gunder is survived by his sister-in-law, Myrtle Lundey, six nephews, Mark (Barbara Pratt) Lundey, Steven Lundey, Dean Lundey, David (Sarah) Lundey, Greg Lundey, and Tom (Elizabeth) Lundey; four nieces, Cindy Lundey, Debbie (Dick) Fenrick, Diane (Dave) Luttig, and Miriam Huntley. He was preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, George (Lenora) Lundey, Charles Lundey, Edward Lundey, Alice Lundey, Gehard (Jane) Lundey, Theodore (Adeline) Lundey, and Mary Lundey and his niece, Joan Lundey.

