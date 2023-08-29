Guerdon H. Voigts

Farmer, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Lutheran. All these relationships were of greatest importance to Guerdon Harry Voigts, born December 23,1923, to Harry and Helen (Gratz) Voigts of Belmont, WI. In all these relationships, Guerdon will be missed, having died on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the age of 99 years.
Born into farming when horses were used to get the work done, Guerdon was proud to grow to adulthood knowing a strong work ethic and the loving bonds of family. He was a lifelong member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Belmont, WI, and he graduated from Belmont High School in 1941. He farmed alongside his parents until their farm was sold in the 1970’s. He purchased land of his own near his parents just south of the Belmont Mound in 1946. He married Donna Lou Ruskell, daughter of Raymond and Ruth (Fehr) Ruskell in 1948. From that rocky, rolling, largely poor land near the Mound, Guerdon would say, they picked up rocks, cultivated and planted crops year after year, using the natural fertilizer produced by their livestock along with the purchased kind. Eventually, the land came into great fertility and supported their new family with corn, hay and oats, homegrown vegetables, fruit, beef, pork and chicken. It was with great pride that they managed an all Black Angus herd of cows.
Sadly, Guerdon and Donna’s first daughter was stillborn in 1949. Soon to follow, from 1950 thru 1962, came 2 sons and 3 daughters. Farmer’s values were passed on to these children. Love and the bonds of family and church, education, attentive care of animals, proper stewardship of the land, discipline and moderation were all lessens taught in their family. Guerdon was an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and Braves. He served on the Peace Lutheran church council a number of times, Belmont Township board as supervisor for several terms, beef project leader for Mound View 4-H club and participated with his kids showing Angus cattle, produce and flowers at the Belmont, Lafayette County and Wisconsin State Fairs. Breaking many hearts, cancer took Donna from this life in 1974.
Guerdon sold the Mound farm in 1978, and in the next several years bought crop land near Bethany, Missouri, managing it with the help of his son, Harry. Guerdon met and married Lois (Dietzman-Pascoe) in 1978. Three more children came into the family with Lois. The couple kept busiy with grandchildren, and they spent a lot of time traveling, especially to the farm in Bethany, and loved to collect antiques. Guerdon was also busy selling seed corn for Pioneer Seeds, very much enjoying the contact with other farmers. Sadly, in 1990, Lois also succumbed to cancer.
Guerdon found love again when, through his Pioneer sales district, he met and married Roselyn (Prochaska-Callin) in 1992. With this marriage came four more children. Welcoming one another, these three families became an even dozen. Guerdon continued selling seed for a couple years and did some traveling with Roselyn. In 1996, to the surprise of many Guerdon decided to raise emus with daughter Nancy at his farm in Kendall Township. Time was consumed building pens. Chicks were raised. Meat and oil was harvested. Roselyn learned to use emu oil, making soap and canning the meat. Around 2008, the last emu left the farm. Yet, Guerdon kept farming, maintaining his farm in Missouri and raising a few feeder calves each year at the farm in Kendall. He also still had a hand in raising Angus, being the unpaid yet relied upon herdsman for the McCarville’s.
Guerdon is survived by his wife, Roselyn; his children Kenneth Voigts, Waupun, WI; Darilyn Gorton, Belmont, WI; Harry (Mary) Voigts, Lee’s Summit, MO; Nancy (Roger) McCarville, Mineral Point, WI; and Sally (Paul) Lachance, Clover, SC: His step-children, Carolyn Mills, Spring Vally, CA; Debra Pascoe, Beaver Dam, WI; Cindy ( Jim) Farrell, Marshfield, WI; Larry (Cindy) Callin, Castle Rock, Co; Linda Toney, Spartenburg, SC; and Julie (Ethan Cox) Devoss, Dodgeville, WI; and the treasures of his heart: 29 grandchildren, 44 great- and 8 great-great-grandchilden. Two of his sisters also survive, Lorene Klinge and Lucille Kies, both of Platteville, WI, along with many nieces and nephews. Guerdon will meet these loved ones in their heavenly home; his parents, wives Donna and Lois, grandson, Travis Bockhop, granddaughters Kelly Polosky and Adrienne Callin, sons-in-law Jim Gorton, Jim Callin, Jeff Devoss and Steve Pascoe, brother Arnold Voigts, sisters Velma Masbruch and Irma Schambow and nephews Bruce Schambow and Joel Klinge.
Most recently, Guerdon lived in Crest Ridge Assisted Living in Dodgeville, WI. The family is grateful to the administration and caring staff, as well as Dr. Klann, for all they did for Guerdon.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont, WI. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Reverend Gus Barnes will officiate. Burial will be in the Belmont Cemetery, Belmont, WI. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory of Platteville, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
