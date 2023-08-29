Guerdon H. Voigts

Farmer, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Lutheran. All these relationships were of greatest importance to Guerdon Harry Voigts, born December 23,1923, to Harry and Helen (Gratz) Voigts of Belmont, WI. In all these relationships, Guerdon will be missed, having died on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the age of 99 years.

Born into farming when horses were used to get the work done, Guerdon was proud to grow to adulthood knowing a strong work ethic and the loving bonds of family. He was a lifelong member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Belmont, WI, and he graduated from Belmont High School in 1941. He farmed alongside his parents until their farm was sold in the 1970’s. He purchased land of his own near his parents just south of the Belmont Mound in 1946. He married Donna Lou Ruskell, daughter of Raymond and Ruth (Fehr) Ruskell in 1948. From that rocky, rolling, largely poor land near the Mound, Guerdon would say, they picked up rocks, cultivated and planted crops year after year, using the natural fertilizer produced by their livestock along with the purchased kind. Eventually, the land came into great fertility and supported their new family with corn, hay and oats, homegrown vegetables, fruit, beef, pork and chicken. It was with great pride that they managed an all Black Angus herd of cows.