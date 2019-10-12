BARNEVELD - Guenther Frederick Herman Kolb, age 100, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Attic Angel Health Center. He was born on June 6, 1919, in Plankstadt, Germany to Valentin and Eva (Saam) Kolb, and at the age of 8, moved to Long Island, N.Y. Guenther earned a bachelor's degree at Hartwick College, Oneonta, N.Y., and a master's degree and administrative degree at Columbia University, New York City, N.Y.

He served in World War II as a lab technician at Halloran General Hospital, Staten Island, N.Y., and as an interrogator of prisoners of war in the European Theater in the campaigns of the Ardennes, Central Europe and Rhineland. Guenther received several citations including the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, American Campaign Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal.

Guenther married Victoria Larson on June 26, 1954, and moved to Deerfield, Ill. Together, they enjoyed an amazing 65 years of marriage.

Guenther taught science for grades 7-12 in Norfolk, N.Y. He instructed all levels of biology and general science at Evanston Township High School, in Evanston, Ill. and served as a Department Chairman for many years until his retirement in 1984. Guenther was involved in the development of new curriculum materials in other high school science courses, the Advanced Placement Program in Biology and authored a filmstrip on Evolution to the AV. He thoroughly enjoyed teaching and sponsoring students in the Westinghouse Science Talent Search competition and the Illinois Junior Academy of Science competition.

Guenther was actively involved in his community. He taught Sunday School and served on the church council and the Deerfield, Ill. Sister City Committee. He was a member of the Lion's Club in Norfolk, N.Y., Optimists Club in Deerfield, Ill., Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association, and the American Legion. He served as an American Field Service officer and he was a Freemason for 75 years.

For 57 years, Guenther's family cabin in northern Wisconsin was a very special retreat for water sports, bird watching (especially seeing the loon and hearing its lonesome wail), and enjoying "God's country" to the fullest. Guenther enjoyed camping and traveling with his wife and family and traveled through much of Europe, Canada, the Caribbean and across much of the United States. He enjoyed participating in many Elder Hostels.

Guenther is survived by his wife of 65 years, Victoria Kolb; daughters, Wendy (Mike) Harris, Debbie (Kevin) Magee, and Katherine "Kamie" Kolb; grandchildren, Vicky Harris, Tony (Katie) Harris and Alex (Kristine) Harris; and great-grandchildren, Christopher, Elizabeth and Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at ATTIC ANGEL PLACE, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, with the Rev. Jim Hearne presiding. Military honors to follow the service. A celebration of life/open house will follow the service from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Driftless Area Land Conservancy, P.O. Box 323, Dodgeville, WI 53533, Barneveld Lutheran Church, 505 Swiss Lane, Barneveld, or written to the family of Guenter to be given to the holiday fund for Attic Angel Staff. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.