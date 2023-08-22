Gretchen Marie Parker

MONONA - Gretchen Marie (Aasen) Parker passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, after a very recent diagnosis of cancer. Gretchen was a 1975 graduate of Viroqua High School and a 1980 graduate of the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh. For many years of her career, she job-coached developmentally disabled adults. Gretchen also worked in customer service at Bank One and for several childcare organizations. Her last position was transporting disabled children for Badger Bus.

Gretchen loved to shop, especially at farmer’s markets, craft, and art fairs with Steve happily by her side. She was an avid Wisconsin sports fan - Packers, Badgers, and Brewers! She loved their annual vacation in the Northwoods.