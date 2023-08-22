Gretchen Marie Parker

MONONA - Gretchen Marie (Aasen) Parker passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, after a very recent diagnosis of cancer. Gretchen was a 1975 graduate of Viroqua High School and a 1980 graduate of the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh. For many years of her career, she job-coached developmentally disabled adults. Gretchen also worked in customer service at Bank One and for several childcare organizations. Her last position was transporting disabled children for Badger Bus.
Gretchen loved to shop, especially at farmer’s markets, craft, and art fairs with Steve happily by her side. She was an avid Wisconsin sports fan - Packers, Badgers, and Brewers! She loved their annual vacation in the Northwoods.
Gretchen is survived by her partner, Steve Matula of Madison, Wis.; brother, Gary (Patti) Aasen of Atlanta, Ga.; special uncle, Orris Pederson; cousin, Patty (Dwain) Stone; two nieces, Lindsey (Thomas) Rawley and Carly (James) Buchanan; and six great-nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves behind many dear long-time friends, Julie Farmer, Dawn Lavin, Jan Schmelzer and Sandi Russell; and the Cottage Grove Road VFW gang and many friends at Snicks, Woody & Anne’s and Tully’s II. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Marilyn; her beloved aunt, Garnet Pederson; and many other aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the brief service on Saturday. A celebration of life at the VFW Post on Cottage Grove Road is being planned.
Special thanks to the nursing staff at SSM St. Mary’s 7th floor for their kind and gentle care of Gretchen in her last hours. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
