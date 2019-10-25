MADISON-Greta A. Meyer, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Elmcroft of Madison.

She was born on Sept 6, 1932, in Evanston, Ill., the daughter of Dr. Louis and Helen (Smith) Fauerbach.



Greta graduated from Madison East High School. She married Duane "Duke" Meyer on Nov. 4, 1968, in Madison. Greta loved her family and spending time on the Wisconsin River at their family cottage. She adored animals including her cats, dogs and enjoyed feeding the squirrels. She will be remembered by her family and friends as a kind loving person who was always there to listen and give support.



Greta is survived by grandchildren, Matt (Christina) Buhler, Adam (Kayla) Buhler, Heather (Chuck) Comerford, Michelle Irvin and Anndrea (Mark) Budge; her stepchildren, Thomas, Richard and Terry (Patty) Meyer and Laura (John) Reindl; step grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; goddaughter, Sara; and sister, Helen Symes. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane Meyer; son, William Irvin; and daughters, Laura Irvin and Nancy Buhler.



Burial will take place at a later date at Sunset Memory Gardens.



The family wishes to give a heartfelt thank you to Martha and Jim Wickert for their friendship, love and support for Greta. They would also like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice especially Bridgette, Sarah, Leah and Alison for all of their wonderful care and support given to Greta and her family.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Greta's name to Heartland Hospice.

