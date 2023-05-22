Gregory "Greg" Martin Schmitt

Gregory “Greg” M. Schmitt, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo. He was born Aug. 22, 1933 to the late Gustave and Lavina (Hein) Schmitt. Greg graduated from Lodi High School; class of 1951. He was united in marriage to Geraldine “Gerri” Quinn at St. Michaels in Dane on Jan. 25, 1964; together they made their home and raised their family in Sauk City.

Greg started his career at River Valley Equipment in downtown Prairie du Sac. He knew combines inside and out; farmers often bringing their equipment and chopper knives knowing Greg would take care of them. The implement later closed and Greg went to work at the Sauk City Canning Company and later the Sauk Prairie Schools. Greg was the Maintenance and Grounds Department Supervisor until he retired in 1993; shortly after he and Gerri moved to Deer Run in Lake Delton where Greg could be found helping neighbors with projects.