Gregory "Greg" Martin Schmitt

Gregory “Greg” M. Schmitt, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo. He was born Aug. 22, 1933 to the late Gustave and Lavina (Hein) Schmitt. Greg graduated from Lodi High School; class of 1951. He was united in marriage to Geraldine “Gerri” Quinn at St. Michaels in Dane on Jan. 25, 1964; together they made their home and raised their family in Sauk City.
Greg started his career at River Valley Equipment in downtown Prairie du Sac. He knew combines inside and out; farmers often bringing their equipment and chopper knives knowing Greg would take care of them. The implement later closed and Greg went to work at the Sauk City Canning Company and later the Sauk Prairie Schools. Greg was the Maintenance and Grounds Department Supervisor until he retired in 1993; shortly after he and Gerri moved to Deer Run in Lake Delton where Greg could be found helping neighbors with projects.
Greg loved grilling chicken on Sundays and looked forward to the St. Al’s Church Festival every year; three days of preparation, grilling chicken for one day. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family and often could be found playing euchre; educating everyone at the table with; “gotta go with the left and a 9, your partner is good for one” and of course, “God hates a coward”. He will be remembered for his quick quips, jokester commentary and maybe enjoying a Korbel or two. Greg and Gerri enjoyed traveling, trips out west to South Dakota, Utah and Arizona staying for a month with Ken and Sandi were especially memorable.
He is survived by his wife, Gerri; children, Ken ”Gus” (Sandi) Schmitt, Kristy Schmitt, Gregg (Christine) Schmitt, Dawn (Tim Cummings) Schmitt, Sharon Schmitt; grandchildren, Michael Bouchie, Colt Watson, Jessica Holcomb, Brittany Daniels, Sharri Waldron, Chay Schmitt, Gabriel Schmitt, Emma McIntyre, Grayson Schmitt; great grandchildren, Jayde, Andre, Louie, and Addison; his brother Fr. Kent Schmitt, brother in-law, Dale Ryan; special nephews, nieces and other family members who Greg loved dearly; he is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Joshua Schmitt; great granddaughter, Braylee Terlaan; siblings, Allegra (Llewellyn) Glimme, Delrose (Bernie) Dockendorf, Lenore Ryan, Duane (Ellen) Schmitt; sister in-law, Dee Harmon; special nephews Jeffrey, Dean, Ed, Joe and Hank.
Greg’s family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to the staff members at St. Clare Meadows, Baraboo for the loving and outstanding care of Greg, Fr. Mike Tess Chaplain at St. Clare Meadows for his prayers, and a special thank you to Tim Waldron for all his help.
As per Greg’s wishes a visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. Interment will be held at Caledonia German Methodist Cemetery.