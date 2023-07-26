Gregory Gilbert Szymanski

MADISON - Gregory Gilbert (“Boo Boo Bearski” “Pops”) Szymanski, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born to Gilbert and Reve (Brown) Szymanski on April 10, 1953, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Greg graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1972. He married Nancy (Ramsfield) Szymanski on September 10, 1988, in Madison, Wisconsin. Greg then attended Madison College where he received an associate’s degree in Civil Engineering Technologies. He retired from Wisconsin DOT in 2013 as a Civil Engineering Specialist.
Greg will be remembered for his hearty laugh and practical jokes. He enjoyed camping, fishing and downhill skiing. Greg was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan. He enjoyed visits to Door County, The Fireside Dinner Theater and the Boundary Waters with his church group.
Greg is survived by his wife, Nancy; sister, Sue (Doug) Christenson; sister-in-law, Marianne Kienbaum; brother-in-law, David (Cindy) Ramsfield; nieces, Anna Ramsfield (Ricky Robinson), Livie Ramsfield (Guy Devitt), Katie Kienbaum, and Maddie Kienbaum (Wolf Trumbauer); and the Herb Brown family; as well as dear friends, Erika (Kevin) Krebs, Judy Gjertson, Sandy Sweeney, Deb Belongea and Barb Keating; and his beloved dogs, Carson and Mariah. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Bert and Marion Brown and Sophie Szymanski; in-laws, Carl and Charlotte Ramsfield; and his cherished pets, Tasha, Nick, Samantha and Wilbur.
Through donating, Greg gave the gift of sight to an individual as well as bone and tissue to many others.
In fulfillment of Greg’s wishes, he was cremated and there will be no funeral services.
A special thank you to Erika and Kevin Krebs. Along with being great friends, Erika provided personal care for Greg (“Pops”) over the past year as well as meaningful support to Nancy. Kevin built the ramp that was so vital to Greg’s daily living and completed day-to-day jobs as needed.
Any monetary donations will be given to the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.