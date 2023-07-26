Gregory Gilbert Szymanski

MADISON - Gregory Gilbert (“Boo Boo Bearski” “Pops”) Szymanski, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born to Gilbert and Reve (Brown) Szymanski on April 10, 1953, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Greg graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1972. He married Nancy (Ramsfield) Szymanski on September 10, 1988, in Madison, Wisconsin. Greg then attended Madison College where he received an associate’s degree in Civil Engineering Technologies. He retired from Wisconsin DOT in 2013 as a Civil Engineering Specialist.