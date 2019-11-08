Gregory Allen Georgeson, age 70, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home.

A Masonic Funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. at Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI, with Masonic Brother, Kenny Walter officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home in Lake Delton from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. Following the service all are invited to a gathering at Moosejaw to share stories (which he loved) and fellowship.

Gregory was born June 6, 1949 in Mauston, Wisconsin the son of Hans Elmer and Doris Catherine (Webster) Georgeson. Greg always loved spending time with his family and friends, always offering a kind and loving hand if needed. His love was unconditional. He loved his old cars and dreamt of having one Donna and himself could drive all over the state in but never found the right one! Greg loved the outdoors and he and Donna traveled all 50 states except for 3. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #79 of Reedsburg. His most cherished day was always the Thanksgiving dinner for the Senior Citizens.

He is survived by his wife Donna Jean (Murray) Georgeson; children, Heather (Josh) Schrader, Matthew (Carrie) Georgeson; grandchildren, Allana (Jesse) Kalepp, Samantha (Tim Knuth) Mittlesteadt, Tommy Mittlesteadt, Andrew Georgeson, Alexis Georgeson and Bradley Georgeson; great grandchildren, Jesse Lee Kalepp Jr., Piper Jean Kalepp and Lily Ann Knuth; his beloved buddy, Heiser his faithful companion! Brother Arlyn (Colleen) Georgeson; sister, Jill (Gary) Johnson-Peterson; sister in law, Clista McAllister; brother in law, Vincent Dale Murray, and many nieces and nephews that he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Janice Holig; brothers in law, Eugene Johnson and William Holig Jr. and nephew Michael Georgeson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be given to the Reedsburg Area EMS. Thank you to Wm. S. Memorial Veterans Hospital for the great medical care provided to Greg for the past 8 years.