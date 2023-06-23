Gregory A Smith Sr. Obituaries Obituaries Jun 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gregory A. Smith Sr.08/25/1953 – 06/19/2023Greg died peacefully at his home.Greg is survived by his wife Lori, son Gregory, brother Gerry, grandsons Jordan, Dakota and Keagan and various other family and friends.Greg was preceded in death by his mother Lois, father Bob, brother Ron, brother Bob and son Jason.No services are scheduled at this time.To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Gregory A Smith Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gregory A Smith Sr. Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Badgers football player arrested at Mifflin Street Block Party announces plans to transfer Wisconsin Republicans finalize budget with $3.5B income tax cut, cuts to UW System The New America's Dairyland Madison Common Council votes against rezoning for proposed downtown apartment project 'You wasted your life': Family of victim speaks at Dane Co. Jail murder sentencing Latest News Oregon's Summer Fest underway this weekend Wisconsin DOJ identifies officer, man he shot following chase in Vernon County Eight people arrested on drug charges after Baraboo residence searched Van Orden introduces resolution to help veterans struggling with mental health Trump sets aside $5.5 million in first step to satisfy E. Jean Carroll judgment More News