POYNETTE - Grant L. Hauge, age 80, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 31, 2023.
He was born on December 26, 1942, the son of Carl and Mabel (Kleppe) Hauge.
Grant married Elizabeth "Libby" Murphy on June 16, 1978. He was proud of his lifelong career traveling miles across the country with Libby and earned many awards for his dedication after 45 years of working for Dart Transit. Grant found joy in teaching others his knowledge of truck mechanics and the "ways of the road" and was very proud of his son for carrying on the family tradition.
He lived his life loving family, and friends, and "tinkering" in his shop. Grant had a variety of interests including camping and snowmobiling but enjoyed most spending time with his family.
In addition to Libby, his wife of 45 years, survivors include his three daughters, Dawn Taylor of River Falls, WI; Nancy (Jerry) Kirchman of Black River Falls, WI; Babette Martin of Tomah, WI and Marshall ( Leah Thompson) Jameson of Lodi, WI. ; five grandchildren, Aaron (Jillette Petersen) Taylor, Chad and Justin Goetzka, Bruce and Brian Rhea; 7 great-grandchildren, his sister, Doris Brietzman; and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant sister, Arlette, and two brothers, Glenn and Myron.
Funeral Service will be held at Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, at 11:00 am on Monday, August 7, 2023, with Pastor Michael Lee presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 6:30 pm on Sunday, August 6, 2023, and at the funeral home Monday from 10:00 am until the time of the service.