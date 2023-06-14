Grace Martha McGinley Barton

Grace Martha McGinley Barton, passed away on June 4, 2023 at 96 years of age at Greenway Manor Spring Green, Wisconsin. She was born February 22, 1927 in Spring Green, the daughter of Joseph and Emma (McKune) McGinley.

Survivors include daughters, Elizabeth (Barton) Kane of Surprise, Arizona, Margaret (Barton) Sprecher (Jerry) of Spring Green; son, Brent Nielsen (Jeffrey Clair) of Chicago, Illinois, and daughter, Jodi (Gritzmacher) Nolden (Troy) of Prairie du Sac. She so enjoyed and is survived by six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one great-great grandson and many other relatives and friends. Grace is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Emma; her brothers, John and Edward “Ned”; sisters, Margaret Schwarz, Ellyn Rudersdorf and great grandson Benjamin Darab.