Grace Martha McGinley Barton, passed away on June 4, 2023 at 96 years of age at Greenway Manor Spring Green, Wisconsin. She was born February 22, 1927 in Spring Green, the daughter of Joseph and Emma (McKune) McGinley.
Survivors include daughters, Elizabeth (Barton) Kane of Surprise, Arizona, Margaret (Barton) Sprecher (Jerry) of Spring Green; son, Brent Nielsen (Jeffrey Clair) of Chicago, Illinois, and daughter, Jodi (Gritzmacher) Nolden (Troy) of Prairie du Sac. She so enjoyed and is survived by six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one great-great grandson and many other relatives and friends. Grace is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Emma; her brothers, John and Edward “Ned”; sisters, Margaret Schwarz, Ellyn Rudersdorf and great grandson Benjamin Darab.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. John's Catholic Church in Spring Green with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:00 am until the time of Mass.
Grace enjoyed many years driving school bus and drove more than one generation of students creating lasting friendships throughout those years.
The family would like to thank the Greenway Manor Nursing Home staff, Dr. Timmerman and Agrace Hospice Care for the kind, personal and attentive care Grace received.
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.