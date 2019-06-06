Grace M. Bouers, age 80, of Monroe, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her home. Grace was born on February 3, 1939 in Monroeville, IN, the daughter of Robert Andrew and Leona Louise (Eiler) Chism.

Grace graduated from Darlington High School in 1957 and married William L. Bouers on February 21, 1958 at the Church of the Nazarene in Monroe. She worked for the Swiss Colony for several years and more recently was employed as a manager at the Monroe Cash Store before retiring in 2006. She was a long time member of the Church of the Nazarene, enjoyed spending time with her family, playing the piano, and board games, especially Scrabble.

She is survived by a daughter, Marcia (Ted) Popanz; a son, Kevin (Janet) Bouers, all of Brodhead; four grandchildren, Kyleigh (Dustin) Johnson, Josh (Hannah) Popanz, Leah (Travis) Malott, and Karen (Maureen) Gordon; seven greatgrandchildren; four sisters, Ruth (Gary) Rupnow of MA, Juanita (Henry) Folkens, Martha Halstead, Naomi Chism, all of CA; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill, on Nov. 20, 2000; granddaughter, Brittany Popanz, on June 15, 2009; and a brother, Paul Chism.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, with Rev. Paul Watkins of the Church of the Nazarene officiating. Interment will follow in the West Clarno Pioneer Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. A memorial fund will be established in Grace's name. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net