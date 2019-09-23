Grace Ellen Burkeland

SUN PRAIRIE – Grace E. Burkeland, age 80, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, to be with her lord and savior after losing her brave battle with Alzheimer's disease. She suffered silently and always smiled so no one could tell.

Grace was born in Cottage Grove on April 4, 1939, the daughter of Arthur and Flossie (Caucutt) Mickelson. She married Melford Burkeland, Sr., in Madison on Aug. 20, 1956. She worked for Goodyear Tire Company for 26 years before retiring in 1998. Grace will be remembered for her love of walking, flea marketing and spending time at her winter home in Florida.

Grace is survived by her sons, Richard (Theresa) of Sun Prairie and Melford (Wendy) Burkeland of Lusk, Wyoming; sisters, Pat Berger of Waukesha and Bonnie (Tony) Kingswan of Deerfield; a sister-in-law, Marilyn (Norm) Budzisz of McFarland; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melford, Sr.; infant son, Marvin; her parents; and sisters, Dorothy Shutterly, Betty Lester and Eileen Gossett.

A memorial gathering celebrating Grace's life will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Rd., Madison on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A special thank you to Grace's precious best friend, Millie Prescott (47 years) and Tina Callis (43 years); Oak Ridge Living in Sun Prairie and Agrace HospiceCare. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com