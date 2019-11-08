MONONA-Grace Dorothy Larson, age 81, of Monona, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Feb. 21, 1938, in Kenosha, the daughter of Frank and Dorothy (McGovern) Stella.

Grace graduated from Kenosha High School (formerly known as Mary D. Bradford). She went on to receive her bachelor's degree from UW-Whitewater where she was in the sorority, Alpha Gamma Delta. Grace married Clarence Carmen Larson on Sept. 9, 1961, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Beloit and they were happily married for 56 years prior to his passing, in April of 2018.

Growing up, Grace was involved in Girl Scouts and received the highest honor badge, "Curve-bar". Later, she would become a leader for both Brownies and Girl Scouts. Grace was also a lifeguard in her younger years. She loved swimming and became a Licensed Water Safety Instructor, issued by the Red Cross which allowed her to teach both swimming and boating in various capacities over the years.

Grace was a teacher and throughout her life taught high school business courses in South Beloit and federal programs at MATC. Later, she worked at Cuna Mutual Insurance in the training department and then transitioned into managing a credit accounting department.

Grace was a member of the Bridge Card Club, bowled with the ladies of Monona, and was a part of the balloon crew for "Grape Escape" at the International Balloon Festival for many years. She and Clarence belonged to the Hi-Way Loafers Camping Club where they made many lifelong friends. They loved traveling with their family and were proud to have visited all of the 48 of the contiguous United States in their camper trailers. Grace tended a beautiful garden where she grew flowers. She was the one who never "let the grass grow under her feet!"

Grace is survived by her three daughters, Laurie Larson, Vickie (David) Pagenkopf and Tracie Larson; three grandchildren, Kari Pagenkopf, Erik Pagenkopf and Gabreanna Davig; sister, Jane Kollman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Clarence.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 Noon, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, with Krista Fisher presiding.

Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

