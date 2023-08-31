Gordon Robert Bazsali Sr.

Gordon Robert Bazsali Sr., 81, of Black Earth, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loved ones on August 21, 2023, at University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, following a stroke.

Gordon was born on October 30, 1941, to George A. and Janette Widmayer Bazsali in Elgin, Illinois. After attending Elgin High School, where he played varsity basketball, he went on to study at Iowa State University where he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. After graduating with a degree in electrical engineering, he began working for Illinois Bell - Ameritech where he stayed for 25 years.