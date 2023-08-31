Gordon Robert Bazsali Sr., 81, of Black Earth, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loved ones on August 21, 2023, at University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, following a stroke.
Gordon was born on October 30, 1941, to George A. and Janette Widmayer Bazsali in Elgin, Illinois. After attending Elgin High School, where he played varsity basketball, he went on to study at Iowa State University where he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. After graduating with a degree in electrical engineering, he began working for Illinois Bell - Ameritech where he stayed for 25 years.
In 1966, he married Priscilla “Gidget” Willey and remained happily married to her for the rest of his life. After serving in the Illinois National Guard, Gordon moved with Gidget to his mother’s hometown of Hampshire, Illinois, to raise their two sons.
In Hampshire, Gordon became deeply involved in community life. He was a decorated volunteer firefighter from 1977 to 2007 and thereafter an Honorary Member of the Hampshire Fire Department. He was an active member of Zion United Methodist Church, singing tenor in the church choir; a Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 22 in Two Rivers Council; and a beloved substitute teacher and career counselor in District 300 Public Schools for many years. After his time as a firefighter, he continued to serve his community as a licensed EMT.
Among his many hobbies were playing guitar and singing folk songs, fishing, astronomy, and repairing shortwave radios. His most beloved hobby was ham radio. Gordon was an award-winning Amateur Radio Operator his entire adult life under the callsign WB9EEE.
He is survived by his wife, Priscilla “Gidget” Willey Bazsali of Black Earth; two sons, Gordon R. (Misun) Bazsali Jr. of Busan, South Korea, and Colin A. (Alissa) Bazsali of Madison, Wisconsin; a granddaughter, Sylvia Bazsali of Madison; his brother Bruce G. Bazsali of Casa Grande, Arizona; nieces Jennifer (Robert) Bazsali Atkinson of Crystal Lake, Illinois, and Amanda (Andy) Willey Lucaszczyk of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and great-nephews Jake, Ryan, and Corey Atkinson. He was predeceased by his mother in 2009, his brother Douglas in 2000, and his father in 1967.
Services will be held at Fredrick’s Funeral Home in Hampshire, Illinois, on September 15. Visitation will begin at 12 noon with a service at 1:30, followed by inurnment at Hampshire Central Cemetery.