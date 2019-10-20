MCFARLAND-Gordon Lofgren, 89, a dentist in McFarland for over 50 years, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Meriter Hospital, Madison, after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Rutz), whom he married on Sept. 12, 1953; his children, Joan (Mark) Neumann of Colby, Karl (Lori) Lofgren of Lodi, David (Vongthipsuda) Lofgren of Fredricksburg, Va., Katherine (Mark) Siegmann of McFarland, and Mark Lofgren of McFarland. A son, Daniel (Amita) Lofgren of Wausau, preceded him in death.

Dr. Lofgren was blessed with 21 grandchildren, Anna (Jon) Orr, Andrew Neumann (deceased), Amalie (Mark) Niethammer, Kristina (Wesley Jackson) Neumann, Maja (Andrew) Schiemo, Marta (Jeffery) Crumbaker; Benjamin Lofgren, Elizabeth Lofgren (deceased); Christopher and Sephorah Lofgren; Erik, Niklas, Kristian, Lukas, Lily, and Oskar Lofgren; Sara, Aaron (Piera), Isaac (Kelli), Samuel (Jennifer), and Saul Siegmann; and nine great-grandchildren, Timothy, Sophia, and Joseph Orr, Julia and Miles Niethammer; Chloe and Cadense Lofgren; Torsten Siegmann; and James Siegmann.

Gordon was born in Rockford, Ill. to Martin and Astrid (Carlson) Lofgren on Aug. 21, 1930. Surviving brothers are Ronald (Carolyn) Lofgren of Saint Charles, lll. and Larry (Elizabeth) Lofgren of Appleton, Wis. Brothers, Ragnar Lofgren and Roger (Carol) Lofgren preceded him in death.

Dr. Lofgren served as a U.S. Navy corpsman in the Korean War with the 1st Marine Division. He later attended the University of Illinois, College of Dentistry, graduating in 1961. He was an active member of various professional dental societies, a charter member of McFarland Lions Club, and was involved in procuring early education for deaf children in the state of Wisconsin. He was a faithful member of Monona Lutheran Church where he was an elder, enjoyed singing in the choir, led the youth group, and taught Sunday school. For ten years he served on the Board of Regents for Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon.

A funeral service will be held at MONONA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4411 Monona Drive, Monona, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorials may be made to Monona Lutheran Church or Concordia University Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com